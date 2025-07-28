Newlywed Lifetime Couple Announces They’re Having Twins

Married at First Sight couple Chris and Nicole Thielk are expanding their family with twins!

The reality TV pair, who met and married on Season 16 of the Lifetime show, are expecting their first children together — a set of twins consisting of a baby boy and a baby girl.

The couple broke the big news on Instagram Monday, sharing a video of themselves revealing Nicole’s ultrasounds to announce their pregnancy before showing off onesies reading “oh s—t” and “there’s two” to reveal they were expecting twins.

“And sometimes, your wildest dreams really do come true,” Nicole captioned the joint post. “The Thielk Twins coming January 2026.”

In an additional statement, the happy couple added, “Our dogs are also thrilled—not that they know what’s going on but they know their mama and dada are extra happy lately.”

Chris and Nicole’s MAFS family were quick to celebrate their big news, with Season 1 alum Jamie Otis commenting, “Oh my gosh!!! Congratulations! So happy for you! Being a twin mom is literally THE BEST! You’re going to be amazing parents!!” Season 16’s Airris Williams added, “Finally don’t have to hold the secret anymore. Uncle Airris is excited to meet the babies!”

Love Is Blind Season 4 alum Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski also made sure to send her well-wishes. “Congratulations!!! Im SOOO happy for you!!!” the Netflix personality wrote. “As a twin, it’s the best gift to have! they’re going to love each other so much, it’s the best closest relationship! What fun!”

Nicole told PEOPLE that while “twins were never on my bingo card,” neither was “marrying a stranger,” as she did on Married at First Sight.

“I’m so blessed that both things have happened, and I can’t wait to be twin parents with the love of my life,” she added to the outlet, adding, “I truly can’t believe my luck sometimes, but then I remind myself that everything in my life has led me to this point and I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

The proud dad-to-be added, “Nicole and I are extremely blessed and thankful to be opening this next chapter of our journey. I mean, talk about being efficient. We marry as strangers and then not only end up with twins but end up with a boy and girl as our first try at being parents!”