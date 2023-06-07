'Married at First Sight': Airris Goes on First Date Following Jasmine Divorce in Exclusive Finale Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight Season 16 star Airris is looking for love once more following his divorce from Jasmine. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's season finale, Airris meets up with a familiar face for a first date after connecting with Kendra, one of the singles the Married at First Sight experts didn't find a match for this season.

"Kendra saw me on the show and reached out to me," he explains. "She went through the match process and she didn't get matched with me." Flashing back to 14 weeks prior, Pastor Cal Roberson can be seen discussing his frustration with not being able to find a match for Kendra. "She's one of the people that, one of those people that I want to find a husband for," he says. "'Cause I can see her in that role and just being happy in that role."

While Airris and Kendra weren't matched initially by the experts, he acknowledges that "maybe there's a reason that we could be matched now," noting that they have "a lot of similar and shared interests" and praising her for coming in with "very big energy." He explains, "I'm still trying to find my wife. I still wanna be married, it's something that I very much want. So, this is the first step, going on dates."

As the two get to know each other a little bit, Airris acknowledges it's been a "crazy year" for him, changing careers, getting married, and then getting divorced. "So, it's been a year," he says, joking, "Yeah, I might write a book." Kendra acknowledges it's been "a lot" for him to go through "all in one year," but does want to dive in when it comes to why his marriage to Jasmine ended.

"I mean, it didn't work out," Airris answers, as Kendra tells him she needs "a little bit more" insight. "Did you do like weird stuff, like sleep in a Santa hat or something crazy that's like, people can't deal with that?" she jokes. Airris replies that there just wasn't a "spark" between him and Jasmine, which Kendra accepts.

Airris has questions for Kendra as well. "So you think if they would've told you, 'We found you a match,' you would've been like... you would've really went through with it?" he asks. Kendra answers, "Yeah, I planned to, but I also think – it's a Christian thing – that God has a plan and this was not part of it, and therefore it didn't work." She also asks Airris what he thinks about why she wasn't picked, jokingly wondering if she talks too much. Airris assures her, "No, I would've been happy. I would've been happy if you got picked. ...But we're here now." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.