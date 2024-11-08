Bravo is putting a pause on The Real Housewives of Dubai. Premiering in 2022, the series centered on the personal and professional lives of several women living in Dubai. As the 11th installment of The Real Housewives franchise, the series finished airing Season 2 in September. However, it seems like that could be it, at least for now, according to Us Weekly.

“The cast was told a couple days ago,” a source told the outlet. As of now, the reason is unknown, and it’s hard to tell if things will pick up again later in the near future. It should be pointed out that RHOD is the latest Bravo show to be put on pause this year, following Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and Winter House. It’s always possible that the series will be revived, just like The Real Housewives of Miami, but as of now, fans shouldn’t be looking forward to more drama in Dubai.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI — Season:2 — Pictured: (l-r) Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Medani, Taleen Marie — (Photo by: Chris Haston/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai was the newest iteration in the franchise and the first international spinoff. The series starred Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Carline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, and Taleen Marie. The show only received a 40% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and no approval rating, so it’s possible that viewership just wasn’t enough. Critics were also quite negative, which might have also played a factor.

While fans will not be going back to Dubai any time soon, The Real Housewives franchise still has a lot going on. New episodes of Orange County, New York City, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, and Salt Lake City are still airing across Bravo and Peacock. And out of the 11 series and nearly 20 years, Dubai is only the fourth show in the franchise to come to an end, which is pretty impressive. The entire Real Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock, including The Real Housewives of Dubai, so fans can always go back and watch the first two seasons if they so feel like it. There’s always the possibility that the show could be revived in the future, but for now, that door has closed. There is still much to look forward to with the rest of the franchise, though, and much more drama ahead.