New 'Big Brother' Hosts Revealed

The UK's reboot of Big Brother has officially announced AJ Odudu and Will Best as its new hosts. The duo will share the hosting role on ITV's upcoming revival of the iconic game show, which was previously hosted by Davina McCall, leading weekly evictions, quizzing the houseguests on everything happening in the house over the six weeks, and hosting an additional nightly live show.

Odudu has become a household favorite with her hosting work on Channel 4's revival of The Big Breakfast and Comic Relief, and her backstage presence at Eurovision and The Voice UK. Odudu also competed on Strictly Come Dancing, where she made it to the final three before having to exit the competition due to injury. Best is the host of ITV's Dance, Dance, Dance as well as several shows for E4 and BBC Three.

"I'm so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I'm hosting Big Brother!" Odudu said in a statement Tuesday. "I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake." Best agreed, "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, said in a statement, "AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation. With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we're delighted to be working with them both again. Added Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, "It's an all-new Big Brother on a new channel and with new hosts. AJ and Will are fresh, with bags of talent, and a real passion for this iconic show. It's going to be such fun having them at the helm."

ITV announced last year that it would be rebooting Big Brother after it was axed by Channel 5 in 2018, making it the third channel to host the UK version of the show in addition to Channel 4. Casting is ongoing and the new Big Brother is expected to launch in the fall.