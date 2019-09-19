New ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Says People Will See More of an ‘Edge’ From Him This Season

Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber will be bringing the heat during the upcoming season of The Bachelor seeing as he’ll be the lead guy with 30 women competing for his heart. Fans will remember the second he stepped out of the limo to meet Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette last season, with many portraying him as a nice guy, but more of a safe bet than anything. However, after the announcement that he would return to the popular show as the Bachelor, he confessed that fans will see more of an edgier side to him as he tries to find the one worth saying “I do” to.

“I’m very far from perfect and I am looking forward for this journey to start and show the girls that you’re gonna get the good, the bad and the ugly,” he confessed to Good Morning America during an interview.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When it was suggested that fans might see an “edgier side” to the new Bachelor responded: “This pilot has some edge, I’m not gonna lie,” he said while laughing.

“Pilot Pete” is ready for takeoff! We’re talking one-on-one with the new @BachelorABC Peter Weber about what he learned from the @BacheloretteABC, the windmill and what he’s looking for in his “dream girl.” https://t.co/hkD1Ngi4PG pic.twitter.com/IjtgZ1sC0R — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 18, 2019

He also described his dream girl as his “best friend.”

“It sounds cliché but that girl is my best friend. You can wake up every single morning and just, makeup on, no makeup, you are just so madly in love with her and you can’t believe you were lucky enough to find her and spend the rest of your life with her,” he described.

He went on to say that he wants someone who is “thirsty” for adventure the way he is.

“Pilot Pete” was announced as the new Bachelor for Season 24 of the hit ABC reality series Tuesday during the Bachelor in Paradise season finale. Weber made headlines towards the end of Brown’s season when she confessed to having sex with him in a windmill when she was trying to convince Luke P. to get in the car as her way of kicking him off the show. Fans didn’t find out that they slept together four times until After the Final Rose ceremony when Brown announced that little piece to the audience in front of his parents.

As for Weber, he’s more than excited to have the opportunity to find love again.

“What is life?” Weber said in response to Chris Harrison making the announcement. “I feel so grateful right now, to have the opportunity in front of me. This is crazy. This is life-changing.”

“My entire life I’ve looked forward to finding my girl, that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with… I feel like the luckiest kid ever,” he added. “I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me and I know it’s going to.”