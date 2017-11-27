NeNe Leakes Slams Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Attitude in Return to ‘RHOA’

Kim Zolciak Biermann is back on Real Housewives of Atlanta, and while fans are loving the return of the trash-talking OG, not all of her castmates are as happy.

On the Don’t Be Tardy star’s first episode back Sunday, she sparred with Housewife NeNe Leakes, making comments about her home and accusing her former friend of parking in a handicap spot illegally.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Leakes brushed off the accusation, saying she was with a friend who had a handicap placard at the time, she apparently hasn’t let the issue go.

The face of a hater! She couldn’t take it! She complained & complained! Attitude was horrible while everybody was trying to be nice to her! But yet she’s sooooo positive! They are literally the only ones that can have a nice house! Girl BYE pic.twitter.com/5ApvruJxaT — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 27, 2017

“The face of a hater!” Leakes tweeted alongside a picture of a frowning Zolciak Biermann from Sunday’s episode. “She couldn’t take it! She complained & complained! Attitude was horrible while everybody was trying to be nice to her! But yet she’s sooooo positive! They are literally the only ones that can have a nice house! Girl BYE.”

Since the episode was filmed, Leakes and Zolciak Biermann have turned a fight into a feud after the Biermann’s 20-year-old daughter posted a video of cockroaches allegedly in Leakes’ bathroom.

Leakes didn’t take well to the video, calling the mother-daughter duo “racist” and “trashy.” After that drama died down, the stand-up comedienne brought it back with a roach-inspired couple’s costume on Halloween.

Zolciak Biermann may have also rubbed Leakes the wrong way by picking on her friend Kenya Moore in Sunday’s episode, making fun of her new marriage and saying her husband Marc Daly “don’t exist” because no one close to her has met him.

“Shut the f–k up, OK?” Moore responded. “Why do you have such a hard-on for me? Didn’t they cut it off during your reassignment surgery? Why do you have such a hard-on? Whack off somewhere. Get it off. Jack off somewhere and get it off your chest.”

The fight was about to turn physical after Moore accused Zolciak Biermann of “pimping out” her 20-year-old daughter for John Legend tickets, but the episode cut off before they really got into it.

Zolciak Biermann has since posted a cryptic note about “negativity” on her Instagram, but has yet to address Leakes directly.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo