NeNe Leakes Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Husband Gregg on His 'Heavenly Birthday'

NeNe Leakes is paying tribute to her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on what would have been the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's 67th birthday. NeNe took to Instagram Tuesday to share a throwback photo with Gregg, who passed away in September after a lengthy colon cancer diagnosis. He was 66.

"Missing the man that always had a plan!" wrote NeNe alongside the smiling photo with her late husband. "Today is a tuff one...every year on this date we would be out celebrating you!" She continued, "I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back." The Bravo star concluded, "I miss you everyday Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH"

Leakes revealed in June 2021 on social media that Gregg's colon cancer had returned after he was first diagnosed in 2018, and that he was in the hospital at the time recovering from surgery. Just three months later, Gregg died "peacefully in his home" after nearly four years of battling the disease. The family's publicist said in a statement at the time, "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

In December 2021, Leakes revealed she had begun dating boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, clarifying to The Shade Room that Gregg had given his blessing for her to see other people after he passed. "I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were 'be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,'" she told the outlet.

Leakes and Sioh walked the red carpet together at the 2022 BET Awards in June, and the Real Housewives alum told Extra that her new relationship had helped her following her husband's death. "I can't say [Nyonisela] hasn't helped me put a smile on my face," Leakes told the outlet, adding that to find joy, "You have to be willing to be happy, and you have to make a lot of changes within yourself."