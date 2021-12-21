NeNe Leakes ‘Very Happy’ With New Boyfriend After Husband Gregg’s Death

NeNe Leakes is “very happy right now” as she begins dating boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh after losing late husband Gregg Leakes to colon cancer in September. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, was photographed holding her new beau’s hand over the weekend in Miami Beach after being introduced by Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of NeNe’s former Bravo co-star Cynthia Bailey, a source close to the realit star told PEOPLE.

“She can’t stop smiling around Nyonisela. It’s still very new but she’s almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies,” the insider continued. “It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg’s death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you.”

Sioh has been treating NeNe “like a queen,” the source added, “constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first.” Endorsing the relationship, they concluded, “She couldn’t have found a better guy to be with after her loss.” The reality personality shared photos celebrating her 54th birthday last week with family, friends and Sioh by her side, writing in the caption, “I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time.”

NeNe told The Shade Room that Gregg had given her his blessing to see other people after he passed. “I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,’” she told the outlet.

Gregg was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, but declared cancer-free after undergoing surgery and treatment. In June, NeNe shared that the cancer had returned, and in September, Gregg “passed away peacefully in his home” at the age of 66. The family’s publicist said in a statement at the time, “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”