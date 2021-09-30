Nene Leakes Opens up About Husband Gregg’s Final Moments

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were devastated to learn that Nene Leakes’ longtime husband Gregg passed away earlier this month. Gregg died after a three-year battle with cancer on Sept. 1. He was diagnosed in 2018, with Nene taking on the role of his caregiver immediately upon his diagnosis. His illness was documented on Leakes’ final two seasons of the show. The beloved OG of the franchise is sharing the details of her final moments with the love of her life.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Nene describes Gregg’s final days as “beautiful.” “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock,” she said. “We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening,” she adds.

Per Nene, the two had several meaningful conversations, including him giving his wife a final message. “[He said to me] I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you,” she said, adding “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

Though she became responsible for his medical care, she says Gregg remained responsible for being the leader of their household. So much so that it wasn’t until he grew sicker that he had to teach her how to handle certain things.

“Gregg handled a lot of things in our life,” she said. “There were some things I didn’t know — some of the simple things. I didn’t even know who the lawn guy was. I was having to ask him questions like that,” she adds. “And he said to me, ‘If you go into my office and look on the wall, I left an envelope taped to the wall.’ And so I went and looked on the wall and there was a manila folder he had stuck to the wall that said, ‘Open this if anything ever happens to me.’ When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt (their 22-year-old son) and telling us certain things like, where we needed to pay stuff and who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn’t know anything. And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left, that that took a lot of strength.”

Now, the 53-year-old says she’s working on adjusting to life without her husband, whom she married twice: once on 1997 and again in 2013 after a two-year separation and divorce. She even jokes about their love story now, noting, “I told him I wouldn’t have chosen another husband other than him. I said, ‘I married you twice, crazy man.’”