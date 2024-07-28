Nene Leakes Reacts to Kenya Moore's 'RHOA' Exit

Nene Leakes isn't surprised by her on-screen nemesis Kenya Moore's exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As widely reported, Moore reportedly left the show amid an indefinite suspension as the network investigated allegations of revenge porn after the hair care owner allegedly showed explicit images of newcomer Brittany Eady. Moore denied such. Now, Leakes is sharing her take on the scandal.

Speaking with E! News, the College Hill star said: "I don't know if I was surprised. I know that, over the years, Kenya has always pushed the envelope a little bit. Listen, those girls do a lot of things. I don't think I'm surprised at all."

Leakes had an acrimonious exit in 2020. She later sued the network for fostering a toxic work environment and phasing her out of the show. Despite such, she remains in touch with many of the current cast members and former, including Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and Phaedra Parks. She even says she's friendly with Moore.

"We're not talking every day," she explained. "but when we see each other, there's no beef. There's no hard feelings. Actually we laugh about it."

Producers are said to be eyeing Parks' return. She was infamously fired from the show at the conclusion of Season 9 when it was revealed that she was behind a vicious rumor about her former BFF Kandi Burruss wanting to drug and sexually assault Williams. Burruss vowed to never share the screen with her again. Amid Burruss' exit ahead of Season 16's production, producers reportedly think Parks, who joined Married to Medicine in Season 10, can help revive the show. Leakes agrees.

"Housewives is where the viewers know her from and, to me, if she was going to be on any platform it should be on the Housewives platform, not Married to Medicine," she explained. "I think Phaedra would be a good addition again."