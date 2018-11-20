Neil Patrick Harris Slams ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Bobby Bones’ Controversial Win

Neil Patrick Harris says Dancing With the Stars fans disappointed with Bobby Bones‘ win have no one to blame but themselves.

The Emmy and Tony-winning actor took to Twitter to slam the ABC reality dance competition after Bones — who earned consistently low scores throughout the season and even admitted that he was not the best dancer on the show — took home the mirrorball trophy with partner Sharna Burgess Monday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dancing With the Stars just confirmed why I don’t watch Dancing With the Stars,” Harris wrote Monday night, 15 minutes after the finale aired.

Many agreed with Harris’ hot take, including Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who revealed that he was rooting for Disney Channel star Milo Manheim. “Me too! Milo got robbed!” Cohen tweeted.

Others began chiming in on the subject.

“[Bones] won because of all his radio listeners were voting for him…it’s not been about who the best dancer is for a long time :(” one Twitter user wrote.

“Couldn’t even watch the trophy presentation. ANY of the other 3 [finalists] deserved the win over him. He should have been voted out weeks ago,” someone else wrote.

But others argued against those who see the show as purely a dance competition. “If it were just a dance competition, the viewers would have no vote. You all need to can your negativity and start listening to The Bobby Bones Show, maybe you’ll figure out why he won,” one Twitter user said.

Bones managed to pull out the upset against three other partners: Manheim and pro Witney Carson, who came in second place, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe, who came in third place, and Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten, who came in fourth.

Manheim and Lynch both earned perfect 60/60 scores from the judges for their dances, Ren earned a a 57/60 for hers, and Bones earned a 54/60. Luckily for Bones, the competition also takes into account fan voting.

Bones had previously expressed frustration with his consistently low scores, but told Good Housekeeping that he didn’t find them unfair.

“I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly,” he said. “I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win. But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people.”

Bones took to social media to thank his fans who had supported him throughout his statistically nearly-impossible journey to the top of the competition.

“You guys did this. Thank you. Champions,” the country music radio show host wrote to his fans alongside a photo of himself and pro dance partner Sharna Burgess clutching their trophies.

Hours later, he shared another photo of himself and Burgess. “Grateful for many things right now. Grateful for you that’s seeing this. Grateful for her. Grateful for the experience . Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture,” he captioned the photo.

If any of the other finalists are as outraged by the results as Harris seems to be, they’re not showing it. All four finalists and their partners appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday morning in cheerful moods and have posted their own thanks to social media.

Dancing With the Stars will return next year.