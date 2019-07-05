NBC’s 4th of July Special: Derek Hough Live Performance Lights up Social Media

Derek Hough’s performance during NBC’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular had social media falling in love with the dancer. The World of Dance judge served as co-host of the event alongside Grammy winner, Ciara.

Hough also wowed audiences with a beautiful dance performance ahead of the fireworks show, in which he danced with multiple other performers and dazzled TV and audiences in person.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 43rd annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are set to light up the sky in Brooklyn.

Can we just have @derekhough perform until the #MacysFireworks go off? He & the dancers are amazing. pic.twitter.com/grWNzFMEIB — Shari Baldie (@ShariBaldie) July 5, 2019

Wow @Macys that @derekhough Hough is the best dancer in the world. — maggi mercado (@orionmaggi) July 5, 2019

The show aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an hour-long encore presentation set to air right after. Other performers for the event included Luke Bryan, Khalid from his Free Spirit World Tour, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley.

“Since 1976, Macy’s Fireworks have grown in scale and artistry as they burst to life over many of New York City’s waterways and neighborhoods,” NBC said of the television special in a press release. “Incorporating landmarks and celebratory milestones is a Macy’s Fireworks signature.”

I will be debuting my new song LIVE! tonight during the MACYS 4th of July Spectacular on NBC. Don’t miss it! 8/7c @ Brooklyn Bridge https://t.co/RzOZ2HzzDa — Derek Hough (@derekhough) July 4, 2019

“The 25-minute display will honor Independence Day and classic American Cinema and will feature a host of new shells and effects in 28 colors including crackling rain shells, patriotic chasing crossettes, howling wolves, screaming dragons, silver twisters, diamond screamers and a dramatic 1,600-foot waterfall,” the release continued.

The musical score will feature classic tunes such as “America the Beautiful” and “Stars & Stripes Forever,” along with world-famous scores from classic American movies, from John Williams’ famed title compositions for Star Wars, Superman and E.T. to Max Steiner’s Casablanca Suite and Alfred Newman’s “20th Century Fox Fanfare.

Macy’s Fireworks pre-recorded score will also feature Oscar and Grammy Award winning artist Jennifer Hudson performing its most beloved song “Over the Rainbow.”

Um this guy Derek Hough just killed it — Dave Pringle (@davepringus) July 5, 2019

OOOOOMMMMGGGG!!!!!

Think I just went to Heaven Derek Hough is Freeeeakin Hoootttt! His performance on the 4th of July Special was Amazing and Fuckin Sexy as Hell with the song Come Get It!! Yes Yes Derek I am ready Can I Marry Him?!?!?! I am Yours !!!! — laci (@laci73856580) July 5, 2019