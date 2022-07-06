'Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen' Brings Back Fan Favorite Survivalists, Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)

Naked and Afraid is taking survival to a whole new level with Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen. PopCulture.com can exclusively announce the cast of Discovery's new spinoff, which premieres Sunday, July 31, launching out of the upcoming 34th annual Shark Week. This chilling adventure takes 12 of the top survivalists to ever forge their path on Naked and Afraid into the frigid Rocky Mountains, where sub-freezing temperatures, hypothermia, and frostbite are only a few of the immediate dangers at hand.

These survivalists may have already taken on the bugs of the Amazon, the scorching heat of Africa, and the venomous snakes of southeast Asia, but to cement their place as legends in the Naked and Afraid franchise, they'll have to endure 14 punishing days and nights in the harshest conditions they've faced yet. Can they survive this frosty gauntlet?

The survivalists taking on the Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen challenge are: Jake Nodar, Gabrielle Balassone, Ky Furneaux, Wes Harper, Sarah Bartell, Jermaine Jackson, Joe Ortlip, Sara Burkett, Jeremy McCaa, as well as current Naked and Afraid XL All-Stars Rod Biggs, Waz Addy and Trish Bulinsky.

These elite survivalists will have their skills put to the test in Montana's punishing and snow-covered Rocky Mountains, as they use their survival knowledge, teamwork and mental toughness to last two weeks and name themselves as some of the most accomplished Naked and Afraid contestants of all time.

Entering the challenge as four separate teams of three, the survivalists will be inserted with no shoes, no clothes, no food, and no water – just primitive tools and bare minimum raw materials needed to survive in the frozen tundra. Keeping themselves from freezing is one major obstacle, but finding scarce food in the frozen wilderness will be equally as hard, as the survivalists pit themselves against North America's most deadly predators: mountain lions, wolves, and grizzly bears just emerging from hibernation. Do they have what it takes to conquer this new Naked and Afraid hurdle? Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen premieres Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen is produced for Discovery and by Renegade 83, an eOne company; David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Sean Foley and David Story are executive producers. Daniel Hopps is co-executive producer. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.