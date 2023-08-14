'Match Me Abroad' Season 2 Fate Revealed at TLC

Pack your bags, because Match Me Abroad will return for a second season on TLC. The reality series, which follows Americans who connect with matchmakers overseas to find love, was renewed by TLC for Season 2, Deadline reports, after becoming the network's most successful freshman series of the year.

After its premiere in May, Match Me Abroad reportedly reached an audience of 16.4 million people on TLC, Max and discovery+, ranking as the number 11 cable program in the 10 p.m. ET/PT time slot for the entire season in key demographics. Prior to the series premiere, PopCulture.com spoke with Match Me Abroad single Stanika and her matchmaker Nina, who coached the single American through the dating world in Morocco.

Stanika, who hadn't had "any luck" with dating in the U.S. following her weight loss surgery, admitted that the dating scene in her home country left a lot to be desired. "I get tired of the basic questions. I'm a Gemini, and you have to entertain me, okay? It takes a lot to keep my attention," she said at the time. "And the dates were just boring. Go out to dinner, you go do the basic things. I need someone that's more adventurous, and I just haven't had luck here in the States ... the dating pool just seems very small."

Nina agreed that the "dating scene in America is broken" for everyone. "The culture in America definitely shifted – when it comes to dating – for the worst. And that's why I'm like, 'We need to outsource,'" she told PopCulture, adding of her connection with Stanika, "I was like, 'We could have a lot of fun.' And I love Arab men, so I wanted Stanika to get a chance at having a crack at them."

Other singles from Season 1 of Match Me Abroad included Harold, 41, from New Mexico; Michelle, 34, from North Carolina; Susan, 52, from New York; and Nathaly, 25, from California. TLC has not announced any further details about Season 2, including a premiere date.