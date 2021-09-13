‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’: Whitney Learns News About Ex Avi’s Infidelity in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore continues to uncover details of ex-boyfriend Avi’s infidelity. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney runs into a woman from Avi’s past while at the “Big Girl Retreat,” learning new details about what was going on behind her back. Asked by her friend how she’s been moving on since their split, Whitney spills the tea for her fellow retreat attendees.

Meeting Avi online, Whitney dated her ex for almost eight months before she learned he was cheating on her with multiple women around the world, including with a fiancée named Nada who was living in Egypt. “He was dating me, lived in Greensboro and at the same time was engaged to a woman in Egypt,” she shares. “And then we found out not only that, I found like 20 women over the last like five years, all like, overlapping.” Remembering the “traumatic” discovery, the TLC star remembers confronting Avi with Nada by her side outside a coffee shop.

The preview flashes back to the dramatic confrontation, during which Whitney shouted at Avi, “Do you prey upon us because we’re fat women?” as Nada added, “You’re still not going to give any explanation?” As Avi rushed to his car to speed out of the parking lot without a word, Whitney asked him, “You don’t have anything else to say? This sucks, doesn’t it? Being humiliated? Being humiliated – it sucks, doesn’t it?”

Reliving the moment for the other women at the retreat, Whitney is shocked when Rebecca reveals her own experience with Avi. “I don’t know if you remember, but I was one of those girls that talked to you,” she tells her. “He asked me on a date a couple days after asking you to be his girlfriend,” she continues. “And I remember that being a significant thing because it proved to you that he was committing to you at the moment and then still behind the scenes doing all that stuff.”



Shocked at the realization she already had spoken to Rebecca, Whitney tells the camera, “This is insane. I talked to Rebecca, I literally talked to her and I didn’t remember. I thought her face looked familiar, but I had like one Facebook message exchange with her all those years ago, and I completely put that out of my mind.”



Rebecca never ended up meeting Avi in person, but Whitney can’t believe how close she came to being “caught in his trap as well.” Rebecca shares with the cameras later that she thinks Avi is a “master manipulator,” but after a few conversations online, she didn’t find him “enticing” and broke off communications. “But when Whitney posted about him doing that to her, I commented on her post saying, I’ve talked to him,” she continues. “And so I felt comfortable just sharing the messages with her, and what we found out is that he asked me on a date just a couple days after he asked her to be his girlfriend.” My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC