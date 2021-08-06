'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

✖

Gina Marie Krasley, who appeared on a 2020 episode of My 600-lb Life, died Saturday while at her home in Tuckerton, New Jersey while surrounded by her family, according to her obituary. She was 30. Krasley's appearance in Season 8 of the TLC reality show, which chronicles people struggling with extreme weight issues, shed a light on her health struggles and their effect on her relationship with wife Beth.

Krasley revealed in her episode that she had struggled with her weight since she was a child when she was subject to physical and verbal abuse from her father. She ultimately left the show, suing the production company for alleged mistreatment and accusing them of setting up scenes to make her appear to overeat. While her cause of death has yet to be announced, Krasley reportedly made videos just weeks ago in which she revealed she was struggling with a mystery illness that rendered her immobile as she struggled with pain in her legs, according to Just Jared.

Outside of the show, Krasley's obituary revealed her "greatest passion" was dancing, stemming back to the dances she would make up for her sisters and neighborhood kids growing up. Krasley showed her love for dance on her popular TikTok channel, which appears to have been made private after amassing more than 240,000 followers. In addition to starting the "dancing has no size limit" trend on the social media platform, according to her obituary, she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children.

Krasley also once appeared in a movie when she was younger called Walking to the Waterline and enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family. She is survived by her mother Cathy Devereux, wife Elizabeth Krasley, sister Ali Samuels and many members of her extended family, as well as her dog Bubba and her cat Daisy.

Her family will be holding a visitation for people to pay their respects on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maxwell Funeral Home in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. The family requests people wear pink or purple to the visitation, Krasley's favorite colors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a mental health charity of your choosing.