'My 600-lb Life' Returns for Season 9 This December on TLC

✖

TLC is ringing in the new year with the return of one of its most popular show, My 600-lb. Life, which premieres a new season Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET. The docuseries, which follows the journeys of morbidly obese people who choose to undergo gastric bypass surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan, also explores the relationships its subjects have with friends, family and themselves as they work to drop weight and improve their health.

In addition to My 600-lb. Life, TLC is bringing back 1,000-lb. Sisters for a second season on Monday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. ET and Unpolished on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Season 2 of 1,000-lb. Sisters will continue the weight loss stories of Amy and Tammy Slaton, two sisters from Kentucky who decided to work together to lose enough weight to undergo bariatric surgery.

When fans last left the sisters, Amy had qualified and gone through with the surgery, while Tammy struggled to meet the goal weight needed to have the procedure done. This season, Amy learns that she and husband Michael are expecting their first child, exciting news that Tammy worries could interfere with her sister's recovery from the invasive surgery.

Meanwhile, Tammy has moved next door to Amy and Michael, relying on them for a lot of her care. With a baby on the way, Amy worries she won't have time to care for her sister, and hopes she can become more independent before the baby arrives. Tammy's weight gain amid coronavirus quarantine has her family worried that she has fallen into old habits, but the sisters' older brother volunteers to join her in a weight loss journey in hopes of keeping her accountable and also being approved for surgery himself.

Tammy has a new man in her life keeping her attention this season, having met boyfriend Jerry once last year in Atlanta. Now, Jerry has promised to visit Tammy in Kentucky, which she hopes means he is ready to get more serious with their relationship. Tammy's family, however, has concerns about how the couple met, and worry that Jerry could keep Tammy from reaching her weight loss goals and distract her from pursuing the surgery.

On the new season of Unpolished, the Martones' family-owned and operated Long Island salon tries to weather the pandemic and the unexpected death of Bria and Lexi's father, Big Mike, which left the family in shambles. Bria and fiancé Matt's dreams of a big wedding are up and down as the COVID crisis continues and safety measures change constantly, but as the big day approaches, Lexi begins to reveal some long-suppressed emotions about her family.