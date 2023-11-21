MTV Star Hospitalized After Stomach Procedure Complications

Reality TV star Megan McKenna is recovering following a six-day hospitalization. McKenna, who notably appeared on Season 3 of MTV's Ex on the Beach, was rushed to the hospital last week after she experienced complications and severe pain from a recent procedure on her stomach.

"Hello, I know I told you all I was recovering last week, I had a small procedure in my belly last Monday which has led some complications inside," the The Only Way Is Essex star shared with her three million Instagram followers on Nov. 13 alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed, per Metro. "It's very painful & so uncomfortable to move. It got worse thursday & was admitted to hospital Friday. All the nurses are so lovely So I'm in good hands. Miss cooking my dinners & sharing with you all."

The 31-year-old, who revealed in 2016 that she has coeliac disease, spent a total of six days in the hospital before she finally began to feel "more myself." In a Nov. 19 update, she shared that she was "finally back home after a week in hospital." The X Factor: Celebrity winner added that she was "feeling so much better but very fragile & have have had migraine for 2 days so I have a hot water bottle on end & a cold block the other," The Sun reported. She said that she needed "to take it easy now & get myself 100% for Christmas!"

"Thank you for your messages your all so sweet," she continued. "Not well enough to be cooking up a storm yet but hopefully this week I can ease into it! Also Oli put up the Xmas trees last night so our home looks all Christmassy! Xoxo."

In a Monday update, McKenna revealed that she was still suffering from migraines, admitting, "I just feel horrendous today." The reality star explained that she was "on the third day of three-day migraines," adding that "every time I sit up I feel like I'm in slow motion and my head feels like it's going to drop off." According to McKenna, doctors have her on morphine, which she said has been helping, as well as blood-thinning injections. Although she is still recovering, McKenna said she has at least one major thing to look forward to as she revealed that she recently "confirmed and made the second appointment for my first bridal fitting. So exciting...so at least I've got something to look forward to." McKenna is set to marry to Oliver Burke, the couple having announced their engagement in June.