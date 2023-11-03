MTV Star's Wife Files for Divorce After 12-Year Marriage

Ryan Friedlinghaus and his wife Meagan Elliot Friedlinghaus are calling it quits after 12 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Pimp My Ride's wife recently filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and listing their date of separation as "October 30, 2023."

It is unclear at this time if Friedlinghaus and Elliot have a prenuptial agreement in place. The filing stated that "all property acquired by Petitioner by gift, devise and/or bequest" as well as those "acquired by Petitioner, prior to marriage and subsequent to the date of separation" be confirmed as separate properties. The couple reportedly sold their $4.6 Million home in Los Angeles in the past few years. Elliot also requested in the filing that the court terminate their ability to award support to Friedlinghaus and also requested spousal support from her estranged husband, who is the CEO of West Coast Customs, the automobile repair shop featured on the hit Xzibit-hosted MTV reality series. She also requested that her name be restored to Meagan Elliot and asked the court to determine the attorney fees and costs to be paid by her famous ex-husband.

The divorce comes after Friedlinghaus and Elliot tied the knot in November 2011. Three years later, they welcomed their first and only child together, a daughter who is now 15. On the topic of custody of their daughter, The Blast reports that Elliot is seeking joint physical and legal custody. She also requested that the court determine the amount of child support payment and what party would pay it.

While neither the Pimp My Ride star nor Elliot have publicly commented on the divorce filing, and it doesn't yet appear that Friedlinghaus has responded to his estranged wife's requests, Friedlinghaus has remained active on social media. On Instagram Monday, the same day as their listed date of separation, Friedlinghaus shared photos from his appearance at the Nascar Cup Series championship, thanking the team for "allowing me to bring another one of my dreams to life for an unbelievable cause!" He has not been active on social media since.

News of the divorce comes nearly three years after Pimp My Ride host Xzibit found himself in a similar situation. In February 2021, Xzibit's wife, Krista Joiner, filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage. She revealed in a lawsuit two years later that Xzibit allegedly broke an oral agreement to take care of her financially for the rest of her life.