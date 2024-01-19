MTV Star Dumps Athlete Boyfriend Over Alleged Infidelity

MTV reality star Jess Impiazzi has reportedly broken up with Jermaine Pennant after alleging he slept with a dominatrix at a stag party in Ibiza. As a result of receiving information from friends that the 40-year-old former soccer player had been unfaithful, she was reportedly left "heartbroken," according to The Mirror.

Impiazzi, who deleted all of Pennant's photos from her social media profiles, is believed to be fuming over reports that he had taken the adult entertainer back to his hotel room. According to media reports, Pennant released a statement in which he denied he had cheated. It has been suggested that the dominatrix performed a show for the group of men at Eden nightclub.

(Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack)

The Sun reports that he was the "last man standing," and sources allege that he took the woman back to the hotel room he was sharing with a friend. He has admitted to cheating on several partners in the past.

A source said, "Jess is absolutely heartbroken. She's been incredibly vulnerable this past year with ongoing health problems. So to be told that he'd spent the night with the dominatrix and she couldn't quite believe it. He had everything with Jess and now he's lost it all – once a love rat, always a love rat."

Impiazzi, best known for appearing on Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother, revealed earlier this year that she planned to have a baby with her partner as soon as possible. She was reportedly undergoing IVF treatment in the hope of starting a family with Pennant, who has a 12-year-old son from a prior relationship. In response to Impiazzi, 34, confronting him, he denied everything.

In a statement given to the publication, Pennant said: "I went on a stag do with people I hardly knew, and anything organized was for the stag and had nothing to do with me. I did not cheat on Jess. I thought she had accepted my version because we stayed together after the Ibiza trip. It's hard enough breaking up before Christmas as Christmas alone without Jess will be tough but I'll just have to get on with it."

As he discussed his behavior on the E4 show, the ex-soccer player said, "The majority of the girlfriends I had I have had I haven't been faithful, I don't know if that is because I'm acting like a bad boy or because I never had a mum around." In response to a question about where his mother was, he replied, "She just wasn't in my life.

"When you've got a mother that bond is there, the way you love her people then take that into their relationships with a girl, they look at that woman and look at their mum. I've never had that. We did break up for a period and it was dark, it was a lonely place. For some reason we always find our way back."

Now, after being dumped by Impiazzi, Pennant is reportedly looking for love on a dating website, according to Daily Mail. Hinge, however, shows that the ex-Liverpool player presented himself as 34 while adding two inches to his height by claiming to be 5 foot 10 inches tall. A source told The Sun, "Jermaine has a cheeky side to him, but lying about his age and height is not a great start when he's trying to impress women."