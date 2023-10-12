Kesha Reveals She 'Just Got Dumped' for the First Time Ever

The singer revealed that she just recently got dumped for the first time in her life, and she is now browsing dating apps.

Kesha just shared some sad news and a subtle brag at the same time. The 36-year-old pop star wrote on social media that she "just got dumped for the first time... in my LIFE" on Wednesday. Fans sent their condolences, but some joked that she managed to avoid this heartache for a surprisingly long time.

Kesha's post made headlines on Wednesday, and she added a bit more context in an interview with Cosmopolitan published on the same day. During a video segment with the outlet, Kesha was asked to critique fan-submitted dating profiles. She said: "I have no idea why anyone's asking me. I just got dumped for the first time in my life. Can you f-ing believe it? I was just making my profile as I was driving here!"

I just got dumped for the first time… in my LIFE… Can you believe it?

We’re all fucked. — kesha (@KeshaRose) October 11, 2023

In the same video, Kesha gave her opinion on the various dating apps available. She said: "Tinder, in fairness, never used it. It seems like it's where you go to, like, get laid. That's a get-laid app. Hinge and Bumble seem on par, like there might be, like, some billionaires lurking in the shadows. But you have to kind of, like, weed through. Everybody's on Raya... I don't know. I don't f- with Raya."

Looking ahead, Kesha said she is looking for a very specific relationship dynamic. She said: "I mostly want a sugar daddy. I just never had one. It sounds really fun. I know it's like anti-feminist of me, but I want one, so DM me."

Kesha has a relatively sparse dating history compared to other pop stars. She has been vocal about sexual orientation, which she prefers not to label in any specific way. However, she has said in numerous interviews that she is attracted to people of various genders. Her most recent rumored relationship was with film producer Riccardo Maddalasso.

Kesha and Maddalasso were seen kissing in Los Angeles back in May, and then the following month she mentioned a boyfriend in an interview with SELF. However, she didn't mention Maddalasso by name and the two never commented on reports that they were dating.

It doesn't sound like Kesha is in a hurry to share more details with fans, even after her playful revelations on Wednesday. She is much more focused on her tour, which starts this weekend in Dallas, Texas. Tickets to many of the shows are still available through Kesha's website.