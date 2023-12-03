Rubi Rose Meets Top OnlyFans Spender Who Dumped More Than An Average Salary on Rapper

Rubi Rose is making a name for herself on the stage, but her side hustle seems to be netting her a lot of money too. According to TMZ, the rap star just met up with her biggest "fan" on OnlyFans, sharing the moment on Twitter and referring to him as her number one "spender."

The rapper posted the reveal on Friday, revealing he has no true username on the site and describes himself as a "crypto whale." In the first picture, the man stands beside Rose and poses next to her as she rocks some pink hair and a white outfit. The second photo in the social post tells the real story, though, as he reveals just how much he's spent on Rose's account. According to his profile, he's at $62,321.70 on the site.

i ran into my #1 spender on onlyfans 😭 pic.twitter.com/5hH8b3IjqA — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) December 1, 2023

Many fans couldn't help themselves, posting that the man spent "63 racks" and couldn't even get touched for the photo. No hug, no handshake, no nothing. Many were not surprised he was connected to the crypto world, but they were a little shocked that he was spending more than most people made in a year on OnlyFans.

Rose is still attempting to make her mark on the music world, having released a few tracks over the years. But her OnlyFans career seems to be just fine, which could be enough to hold up a music career for another year.

As for the man who spent over $60k on her OnlyFans, the sleuths online are attempting to identify him based on his looks and his shirt. According to Unilad, some of the people felt he was a person who originally appeared on an episode of MTV's True Life. The episode in question is True Life: I'm Addicted to Porn, which would fit the situation quite well. That said, there is no confirmation that the man is the same as the True Life subject.

What is confirmed is a massive sum for access to Rose in a way. She is only the latest musician to join the site and post exclusive content for their fans. Most of the content is still adult in nature, but there has been much more on the site since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardi B, Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, and Iggy Azalea are all on the platform.