MTV Star Announces Pregnancy

Holly Hagan and her husband, soccer player Jacob Blyth, celebrated the new year by announcing the Geordie Shore star is pregnant. Hagan and Blyth, both 30, got engaged in June 2019 and married last year. The MTV star said their baby is due on their wedding anniversary, June 6.

Hagan and Blyth told OK! Magazine on Jan. 3 that she is 18 weeks pregnant. They spent three months trying to get pregnant, even putting their sex life on a schedule. "The month I fell pregnant was the month we really tried," Hagan explained. "We used a method called the 'sperm meets egg.' We didn't leave much room for error. It wasn't some fairy tale!"

The reality TV veteran learned she was pregnant in September when Blyth was away celebrating a friend's birthday. Hagan kept the news a secret for three days and found a unique way to break the news. "I ordered a baby Liverpool FC kit with 'Baby B 23' on the back to tell him. I wanted it to be so special as you only have your first baby once," she said.

Blyth was stunned by the news. Since they were struggling to have a child, he began worrying that they would not have any children. It was "unbelievable" to see the result at first, he said. "It took all night to digest."

The couple was already planning a second wedding ceremony for February, just for their family members who couldn't see them tie the knot in Ibiza last year. Now it will double as a gender reveal party. "It's far bigger and is going to be more of a party vibe and we will do the aisle thing," Hagan said. "The only reason I'm doing this is because I bought the winter wedding dress already two years ago! Thankfully it's a bit big so the bump will fit."

As for how she plans to give birth, Hagan is "not ruling anything out," she told OK! Magazine. "I'm a bit of a control freak so for me, being completely out of control and not knowing what's going on or being able to control the outcome – if they don't have anybody available for an epidural or you have to be rushed in for an emergency C-section – all of these things give me a lot of anxiety," she admitted.

Hagan also came up with a cute way to break the news to her best friend, Geordie Shore co-star Charlotte Crosby. She got Crosby's daughter Alba Jean a teddy bear with a note promising to give her a best friend in the future. "Charlotte thought the best friend was the teddy but then on the teddy, it said, 'Alba Jean, your bestie is on the way – I can't wait to meet you in 2023,'" Hagan said.

Geordie Shore launched in May 2011 as a U.K. offshoot of Jersey Shore. The show has run much longer than its American counterpart, with 23 seasons and over 200 episodes. Hagan was a regular cast member for the first 13 seasons, then returned in 2018 before leaving again the following year. Last year, she returned for The Reunion Series. Geordie Shore is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.