MTV Star Banned From TV for 6 Months for Alleged Drug Use, Report Says

Marty McKenna, who stars on MTV's Geordie Shore, has reportedly been banned from appearing on the series after his alleged drug use came to light. McKenna, 28, will not be allowed on television for the next six months, meaning he will miss Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series. McKenna also participated in Celebs Go Dating and competed in Ex on the Beach.

Geordie Shore producers reportedly learned McKenna was allegedly using cocaine, an insider told The Sun. The insider said McKenna "pushed producers too far" with his partying. They banned him from their shows for six months until he "sorts himself out and cleans up his act," the insider said.

"MTV has a firm anti-drugs policy and has already sacked Marty in the past for drug use," the source added. "Now other TV execs have made clear they won't put up with it and will not allow him back on screen for the next six months." McKenna's representative declined to comment on the report to The Sun.

McKenna made his TV debut in 2015 when he competed in Ex on the Beach Season 3. The following year, he joined Geordie Shore. However, producers fired him in 2017 due to his drug abuse. Police arrested him on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, but he was later released and police did not pursue the case. MTV producers gave McKenna a second chance and brought him back for Geordie Shore in 2021.

Last year, McKenna tried his hand out at finding love in front of the cameras in Celebs Go Dating. He did not succeed, but he had a flirty relationship with Ulrika Jonsson, 55. Other contestants complained about his behavior and he was reportedly banned from drinking at Celebs Go Dating events. Another season is in production, but McKenna was reportedly not asked to return.

McKenna has been open about the effect drug addiction has had on his family. During a Fame MMA event in 2019, McKenna said he lost his mother and brother to alcohol and drugs. "My older brother died of drugs at a session; my mam died through drinking all the time because of me brother and then me two sisters couldn't handle it so they ended up killing themselves," McKenna said at the time. He later said that going to the gym and training releases "endorphins and it makes me feel happy so I'm not sitting dwelling on s—."

Earlier this month, Geordie Shore producers also fired Abbie Holborn, 25, for the second time. She was not asked to return for the second edition of Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series. A source told The Sun Holborn was "pretty gutted" that producers didn't ask her to return. Holborn originally appeared on the show from Seasons 14 to 18 and returned as a main cast member for Seasons 20 through 23.