MTV Reality Personality Pregnant With Second Child

Geordie Shore stars Marnie and Casey reveal they’re expecting their second child together. The couple tells OK! they’re both “so excited and super happy” to be growing their family.

Marnie says finding out she was pregnant was “a bit of a shock,” but they two are over the moon about the new addition. “We’re just so thrilled,” she said. The reality TV star claims she found out about the bundle of joy while working on a new project. “I was filming a TV show in September and we planned on trying after that, but during filming, I had really weird symptoms,” she revealed.

“I constantly felt sick, my gums were bleeding and I felt dizzy, but I just put it down to it being an activity-based show and the fact it was 17-hour days,” she continued.

Marnie was required at one point to do a bungee jump on the series, she tells the outlet adding that she discovered one major red flag while going through medical evaluations. “Everyone had to do a medical beforehand and when they took my blood pressure it was really low,” she recalled. “My blood pressure has never been low so that was a red flag.”

All of the symptoms immediately led her fiance to believe Marnie was baking another little bun in the oven. “I told Casey and he said, ‘You’re definitely pregnant!’ So as soon as I got back that night I did a pregnancy test and it came up with ‘Pregnant’ straight away. We just laughed,” she continued sharing.

The cast of Geordie Shore has all been made aware of the new baby on board and is reportedly “so excited” for the couple. She continued: “I still can’t believe I’m the only one of the girls with children. I keep asking them about it so I think I’m annoying them! I just want them to hurry up and have kids because I want them to do things together.” Marnie and Casey have one child together already, a son named Rox whom they welcomed in 2019.