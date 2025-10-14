Danielle Fishel Confirms ‘Boy Meets World’ Reunion for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dedication Night

A Boy Meets World reunion is coming to the ballroom.

Danielle Fishel shared on Instagram that many of her former co-stars will be in the audience for Tuesday’s Dedication Night episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The actress and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, will be doing the Jive to the ABC sitcom’s theme song by Twenty Cent Crush, featuring Phil Rosenthal, with Mr. Feeny himself, William Daniels, joining them. Fishel revealed that Will Friedle, Betsy Randle, William Russ, Trina McGee, Matthew Lawrence, Alex Désert, and Bonnie Bartlett, who is also Williams’ wife, will be in the audience cheering them on. Fishel also shared that her Pod Meets World co-host, Rider Strong, is out of town working, but no word on her on-screen husband, Ben Savage.

“The fabulous group of people who will be joining me at DWTS tomorrow for Dedication night!” Fishel shared on Monday. “I feel such an overwhelming responsibility to give a full out, joyous, celebratory dance to the man who is responsible for THOUSANDS of people becoming teachers and who has helped raise multiple generations. This dance is a dedication from me to Bill but I am representing ALL OF YOU who loved and appreciated him and his career for so many decades.”

Fishel starred on all seven seasons of Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000 as Topanga Lawrence (later, Matthews). She and Savage, who portrayed Cory Matthews, reprised their roles for the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World, which aired for three seasons from 2014 to 2017 and also starred Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard. Fishel announced on her Danielle With the Stars podcast last week that she and Pashkov would be dancing to the Boy Meets World theme song with Daniels for Dedication Night.

“Saying it out loud feels crazy. But yes, we get to dance to the Boy Meets World theme song, the one you all know and love,” she said. “I’m so excited. It’s really a dedication to Bill and the role he has played in my life, and the role Boy Meets World has played in my life. I have really felt like Dancing with the Stars has been a second act for me in my career and as a performer.”

Dancing With the Stars’ Dedication Night begins on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.