‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dedication Night Ends With Surprising Decision

Dancing With the Stars went all out for Dedication Night, and the tears continued when the series pulled a surprising move.

Tuesday’s episode of the reality dancing competition series sent shockwaves through the ballroom (in a good way) when it was revealed no one would be going home.

The current couples consist of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, The Traitors winner and content creator Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Pentatonix member Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, and comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) CARRIE ANN INABA, DEREK HOUGH, KYM JOHNSON, BRUNO TONIOLI

Tuesday night was Dedication Night, which saw friends and family members selected by each celebrity contestant for their dedications joining them on the ballroom floor. Former pro and two-time Mirrorball champ Kym Johnson was a guest judge. And just like every year, there was not a dry eye in the house. When all the dances were done, Dylan and Daniella were at the top of the leader board with 36 points, while Andy and Emma were at the bottom with 24.

Luckily, though, just as hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro got everyone ready for the results, they revealed that no one would be going home. Scores will be carried over to next week, but there wasn’t any indication that there’d be a double elimination. There had been some speculation that there’d be no elimination given the nature of the episode, and neither host reminded viewers that someone will be sent home at the end of the night. Regardless, it was still a surprise, and a nice one at that.

This means that all the current couples will be back in the ballroom next week celebrating the fan-favorite Broadway musical and Oscar-nominated movie ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Wicked: For Good on Nov. 21. Director Jon M. Chu will be serving as a guest judge. It will be a wickedly amazing night that fans won’t want to miss out on as we get closer to finding out who will take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. New episodes of DWTS air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.