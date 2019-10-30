‘Moonshiners’ Returns With a Brand New Season of Outlaw Action, Watch the First Trailer (Exclusive)

The Moonshiners outlaws are back in action, and much like the proof of the liquor they’ve been making for generations, the stakes are higher than ever. The hit Discovery Channel show returns with a brand new season on Tuesday, Nov. 19, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce, and features the return of fan-favorite moonshiner Tickle after his stint in jail.

“Moonshiners have passed on this art from generation to generation,” Tickle says in the season’s first trailer. “Everybody in the world knows it’s illegal, but you know what? We don’t care. These are our roots — the old ways, they’re good ways. Hell no, you ain’t never shuttin’ us down.”

Even after his brush with the law, Tickle finds it hard to stay away from the outlaw lifestyle that has drawn a select few in the remote corners of Appalachia to the secrets of distilling high-dollar shine while outrunning and outsmarting local law enforcement — as well as their fellow shiners. Teaming up with the legendary outlaws Henry and Kenny Law, Tickle is putting the pressure on best friend Tim Smith, a legal shiner drawn by the allure of the potential profit of the new partnership, according to Discovery.

Meanwhile, Mark and Digger are feeling the pressure as they try to reverse-engineer legendary shiner Popcorn Sutton’s multi-grain moonshine recipe, putting them at odds with a rival shiner who wants the profit and the glory for themselves.

Mike and Daniel will also be tested in their partnership after an injury puts a halt to their ambitious backwoods build., while Josh recovers from his broken back to carry on four traditions of moonshine tradition with his biggest-ever underground build and a brand new partnership.

Don’t miss the premiere of an all-new season of Moonshiners, coming to Discovery Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can watch the new season, as well as catch up on previous seasons, on Discovery GO.

