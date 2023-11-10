Model and Reality TV Star Dies After Botched Liposuction: Luana Andrade Was 29

Brazilian reality TV star and influencer Luana Andrade has died after suffering a "massive pulmonary embolism" while undergoing liposuction surgery Tuesday. The Power Couple star was 29. Andrade's death was reported by local media outlet Globo 1, which revealed that she died after undergoing an "aesthetic procedure" Monday at São Luiz Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil.

About two and a half hours into the procedure, Andrade reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU, but passed away Tuesday morning. "Patient Luana Andrade was admitted, accompanied by her family, on Monday afternoon to the unit for a liposuction procedure, carried out by a private surgeon and anesthetist hired by the family," the hospital said in a statement about the incident, via Globo 1. "After approximately two and a half hours of surgery, the patient presented with an abrupt respiratory event and went into cardiac arrest, being immediately resuscitated by the team."

"The surgery was interrupted, and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU, where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment," the statement continued. "Despite all the efforts of the hospital team, she progressed unfavorably and died around 5:30 a.m. [Tuesday]. The cause of death was massive pulmonary embolism."

A pulmonary embolism "is a blood clot that develops in a blood vessel in the body (often in the leg). It then travels to a lung artery where it suddenly blocks blood flow," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, with the National Institutes of Health noting that "among liposuction-associated deaths, [pulmonary embolism] is the leading cause, with an incidence of 23%."

Andrade appeared on Season 6 of Brazilian reality show Power Couple with her boyfriend João Hadad, who paid tribute to his girlfriend of two years on social media following her tragic death. "I'm torn and living my worst nightmare. A piece of me is gone," Hadad wrote on Instagram (via translation) alongside a photo with Andrade in Paris, France. "It is with great regret and a lot of pain in my heart that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess, my beautiful..." he continued. "Today, it is difficult to understand God's plans, and I do not know when and if I will ever process the absence you will make in my life and in the lives of a legion of people who loved your presence." Hadad concluded, "You are my sunshine princess I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will love you always and forever! I love you, I love you, I love you..."