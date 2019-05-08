Cardi B Reveals She Got Liposuction

Cardi B owned up to undergoing plastic surgery — specifically, liposuction.

The 26-year-old rapper, who welcomed daughter Kulture in July 2018 with husband Offset, told the crowd at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Sunday night that she was nervous about performing so soon after undergoing the procedure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said at the festival, according to PEOPLE. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back! Let’s go!”

The crowd laughed and cheered at her admission while she jumped back into her set, donning a skin-tight sparkly red jumpsuit.

Previously, Cardi had denied having any sort of work done on her body. In August, which was one month after she gave birth to Kulture, she floated the idea of getting liposuction.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said in an Instagram Live video at the time, pulling on her tummy. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

A few months later, in October, she showed off her toned stomach on an Instagram Story, claiming that it was all natural.

“I never did lipo, bro. Never,” she told the camera.

In recent weeks, fans have taken to ogling over her washboard abs, as she’s put them on display in several social media posts, like when she sang a gospel version of “Clout” in her bra and underwear in April.

While Cardi hasn’t been crystal clear about what exact procedures she’s done and when she had them, she did admit last week to having a second breast augmentation.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f—ed me up. She did. She so did.”

The next day, she bared her rock-hard abs at the Billboard Music Awards in a cut-out yellow dress — that caught the eye of many when its super-high slit may have revealed more than what was intended, although Cardi has since claimed Photoshop.

Plastic surgeries and doctored images aside, however, the Billboard Music Awards proved to be another career-boosting night for the rapper, who took home six awards — including the Top 100 Hot Song award for her collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” and Top Female Rap Artist.