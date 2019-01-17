‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Welcomes First Child

HGTV’s Good Bones star Mina Starsiak and her husband, Stephen Hawk welcomed their first child into the world on Thursday, Aug. 9 at St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

Starsiak, who stars on the home renovation show that sees the mother-daughter duo revitalizing Indianapolis, Indiana, one property at a time with mother Karen E. Laine, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with several snapshots of her newborn son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Aaaand we’ve got a baby,” Starsiak captioned with the hashtag, “Baby Hawk.”

The adorable infant, whose name is Jack Richard, according to PEOPLE, is the first child for the 33-year-old real estate agent and her husband, who tied the knot in June 2016. The couple is also “parents” to three dogs, Sophie, Beatrice and Frank.

Jack Richard was born early Thursday morning at 4:15 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19 inches upon his arrival, as reported by PEOPLE.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy this past February, Starsiak released a statement via HGTV that the baby had “forced her to slow down,” which proved tough for the self-proclaimed workaholic. But it certainly didn’t cut down on her excitement to be a new mom.

“I’m not the girl that grew up talking about her wedding and babies since she was a little girl,” Starsiak said. “I definitely took my time, and I’m just so excited that that road has put me where I am: loving my career, having a smokin’ hot husband, who is just the greatest, and choosing to start our family at a time where Steve and I can really be our best and do our best for the first of hopefully a couple little ones.”

The parental instinct isn’t exactly new for Starsiak and her husband, as it was reported in 2017 that the couple took in her sister’s 2-year-old daughter, Julie “Juju Bean” for about a year, with the experience confirming the couple was ready for parenthood.

Though Julie wasn’t planned, Starsiak said having her in their life is the “most incredible thing” she and Hawk have been a part of.

“Having another human depend on you really changes you in a way you can’t really put into words,” she said in the network statement. “Seeing the amount of love Steve developed for Bean in such a short amount of time, someone who was previously a stranger to him, solidifies how awesome of a dad he’ll be.”

With the show being so family-oriented as well and featuring not just her mother, but half-brother Tad as well, Starsiak knows with a child of her own now here, she is truly blessed.

“We couldn’t be luckier to have so much family, and of course friends, around to support us,” Starsiak said at the time. “It definitely takes a village.”

Congrats to Mina and Stephen! Good Bones will be returning for season 4, and audiences can bet we will see a glimpse of Baby Hawk in episode or two.

Photo credit: Instagram / @TwoChicksAndAHammer