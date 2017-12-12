Miley Cyrus Calls ‘Wrecking Ball’ Video ‘Embarrassing’ on ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus briefly reflected on her notorious “Wrecking Ball” music video on Monday night’s episode of The Voice.

Cyrus was discussing contestant Red Marlow’s performance was expressing how “embarrassed” she was for failing to get him on her team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She then followed that up with a quip about the “Wrecking Ball” video, which features her fully nude swinging around on a wrecking ball. She said the way she felt with that makes her qualified for know about embarrassment.

“I’ve swung naked on a wrecking ball; that’s some embarrassing stuff,” Cyrus said.

Her fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton then quipped back with a jab at Cyrus’ many other revealing moments.

“You have done way more embarrassing crap than that,” Shelton said.

The video in question was a major moment in the relaunch of her career back in 2013 and was seen as one of the more shocking things Cyrus has ever done. The risqué clip, which was directed by now-disgraced photographer Terry Richardson, has been watched more than 920 million times on YouTube.

This is not the first time Cyrus has expressed regret in filming the video. Back in May, she said she’d expressed that she wished she hadn’t done the shoot.

“That’s something you can’t take away – swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. Once you do that…it’s forever,” she said. “I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.