Miley Cyrus References Her ‘Hannah Montana’ Days on ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus just referenced her time on Hannah Montana, and Twitter is loving it.

During the blind auditions, performer Brandon Showell stunned the crowd with his cover of Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He then told the panel about his day job as a teacher. Cyrus then tried to persuade him to join her team by citing her experience on the Disney Channel series.

She said her character, Miley Stewart, would be in school by day and would be a star vocalist by night.

She said she’d also have to say “What hair am I supposed to be wearing?”.

Stewart would don a blonde wig when she would go out and perform as Hannah Montana, a teen pop sensation. She would live a normal life as an average teenager offstage.

Cyrus’ longtime fans freaked out at the unexpected reference and took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Miley Cyrus just made a Hannah Montana reference on the Voice and I am crying 😭😭❤️❤️ — Dawn Brown (@DawnBrown2000) September 26, 2017

MILEY CYRUS JUST TALKED ABOUT HANNAH MONTANA ON THE VOICE I JUST GOT SO EXCITTD — tori‎ ♚ (@scottsmitchell) September 26, 2017

Miley Cyrus just made a Hannah Montana reference on The Voice and I loved it — kayla♔ (@kaaylamoore) September 26, 2017

Unfortunately for Cyrus, her Disney credentials couldn’t convince Showell to choose her team. He ended up joining Adam Levine’s team at the end of the discussion.

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.