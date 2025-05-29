Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Reportedly in Tax Trouble Again

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is facing a $2.3 million tax lien five years after paying restitution for his 2014 tax fraud case.

Six years after the Jersey Shore star was released from prison, The Sun reports that he still has two outstanding tax liens that were filed against him in 2022.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One clerk told the outlet that the MTV personality owes $9,324 in a lien that is still “open and unpaid,” while another confirmed that Sorrentino still owes $2,295,745, which stems from an April 2022 bill that is still considered open.

A clerk in a third county confirmed that Sorrentino had released his 2018 lien after paying $119,825 in 2024.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The reality personality’s tax attorney, Kristen Saltillo, confirmed to The Sun that Sorrentino is in the process of paying off his liens: “Michael Sorrentino entered into a repayment plan with the IRS more than 2 years ago, and he has been making regular payments, consistent with that agreement, on a monthly basis,” Saltillo said.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star first faced accusations of federal tax fraud in 2014 and was sentenced in 2018 to eight months in prison. Reporting to prison in January 2019, Sorrentino was released in September 2019, and he officially paid off more than $337,600 in restitution as of January 2020. In 2021, the MTV star’s probation period came to an end.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV

Sorrentino recently opened up to PopCulture.com about embracing almost a decade of sobriety as Jersey Shore celebrates 15 years. “My sobriety means so much to me,” said Sorrentino, who launched his own recovery and treatment centers, The Archangel Centers, last year. “It’s definitely the secret sauce to why I’m so successful, and it’s also a very, very good example for those that are in sobriety and young men that are growing up today that you can do it without a substance. I’m just as popular and just as good on camera without any help.”

Now a father to three children with wife Lauren, Sorrentino said if he could tell his past self anything, “I would probably say, ‘Do something today to make your future self proud and never give up. Always move forward. And don’t forget, the comeback is always greater than the setback.”