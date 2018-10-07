Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Fiancee Lauren Pesce Speaks out After His Prison Sentencing

Mike “The Situation” Sorrention’s fiancee Lauren Pesce broke her silence following news that the reality star is headed to prison for eight months on tax evasion charges.

Pesce took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Sorrentino outside of the New Jersey courthouse, to thank friends, fans and loved ones for their support during the difficult day.

“Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you,” she wrote on the caption.

The lifestyle blogger has been by her partner’s side throughout his legal troubles. A source recently told Us Weekly that her support has been Sorrentino’s ‘saving grace.”

“She’s stuck by him every step of the way and been his rock,” the source told the outlet.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison alongside his brother Marc — who got two years in prison — after being indicted in January 2014. Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018.

Along with the prison time, Sorrentino was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He also was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within the next 30 days, in addition to $123,913 in restitution that is already paid.

Sorrentino broke his silence on the sentencing via a statement from his rep on Friday.

“Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence. He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

Sorrentino and Pesce got engaged in April after dating for four years in college and getting back together in 2012.

She recently told Us Weekly that they would love to have a destination wedding, along with a separate reception back home for her loved ones.

“I think we’re going to try to have the best of both worlds,” she told the outlet. The couple pans to tie the knot in November before Sorrentino starts his prison time. The wedding will be televised as part of the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.