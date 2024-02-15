Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Announces Big News to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Roomies in Emotional Exclusive Sneak Peek

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has big news to share with his Jersey Shore roommates. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike reveals he wrote a tell-all memoir detailing some of the "darkest moments" of his life – but his emotional reveal doesn't exactly go as planned.

Standing in front of an easel covered in a black cloth, Mike tells roommates Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Deena Cortese, "This right here has been a baby of mine for the past two years. I put my heart and my soul into it." As the Jersey Shore crew hangs on their roommate's every word, Mike slips up at the last second, adding, "I think once people see it, the cover, it couldn't... cover?"

Everyone jumps on Mike's mention of a cover right away, with Pauly D joking, "My man can't keep a secret!" as Mike jumps in, "Wait, wait, rewind that, let me rewind that, okay," and Vinny teases, "Who said that?" Even Mike's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, can't help but sigh. "Like, come on, you were this close," she laughs in a confessional. "You were so close to the reveal."

"Before I reveal my secret anymore, okay, here we go. ... Yes, I am now an author," Mike tells the rowdy crowd, unveiling the cover of his book, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation, which published at the end of 2023. Despite the slightly unorthodox reveal, the Jersey Shore stars are thrilled for their friend's new endeavor, even if Vinny teases, "I'm pretty sure Mike can't write. Unless this is a picture book or a coloring book, Mike had someone helping him."

As Mike reveals his book is a "tell-all," Vinny jokes, "Oh, we're f-ked," before things take a more sentimental turn. "This is my story about how I overcame addiction," Mike continues. "I'm eight years clean and sober, living my best life and teaching others to do the same. The book launches in the fall, and technically right now, my new nickname is 'The Publication.'"

As Mike soaks in all the congratulations from his friends, the reality personality looks back on the past two years working on his memoir. "This right here is the first time ever that I'm giving my full story about how I recovered from addiction," he tells Lauren in a flashback to the start of the whole process. "People are gonna be shocked. They're gonna laugh, they're gonna cry. But most importantly, I think it's gonna help countless lives." Flashing back to the present, Mike adds, "I think it was very important for me to detail my struggles with addiction along with how I worked my damnedest to recover and have lasting sobriety and a beautiful family that I have today."

Mike tells his roommates that the book is "like Wolf of Wall Street good" before offering to share with them a few of the stories he tells in his memoir. While they eagerly await a glimpse of what made it into the tell-all, Mike pauses to note just how emotional this moment is. "I have never told anyone some of these stories nbecause I have to relive, you know, the darkest moments of my life," he says in a confessional. "But I want to tell the squad before I release it to the world."

