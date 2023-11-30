'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast Shares Deep Dark Secrets in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are revealing some of their deepest and darkest secrets as the Season 6 reunion gets underway. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of part one of the reunion, airing Thursday, Nov. 30 on MTV, host Justina Valentine gets the Shore family members to spill their guts during a game of "UF-Go and UF-No," which forces the reality stars to confess what they have or have not done using a red and green UFO paddle.

With the first prompt asking which of the Jersey Shore stars has "joined the Mile High Club," it's DJ Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Angelina Pivernick who hold up their green paddle to reveal they've gotten down while in a plane. "How do people do that?" a curious Vinny Guadagnino wonders, as his BFF Pauly D responds simply, "A private plane."

Mike's dalliance wasn't nearly as exclusive, as he reveals that he actually got down and dirty on a commercial flight, prompting Pauly D to respond in shock, "Damn." Valentine agrees, "Wow," before asking, "Did you get busted or did you just [bleep]?" Mike answers, "Both," adding that "the stewardesses definitely knew, so they definitely gave us an attitude or whatever."

Moving on, Valentine wonders who has "re-gifted a present," prompting confessions once again from Pauly D and Mike as well as from Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. Seeing that Angelina is denying ever having passed along an unwanted gift, Jenni calls her out as having previously said she re-gifted her wedding present of a mixer.

"No, I returned yours," Angelina clarifies, as Vinny jokes of last season's contentious end, "Wow, wow, it's like the last reunion now." Angelina assures Jenni that while she "loved" her present, she was "just mad" at her at the time, which is why she returned it. Nicole admits, "I would've kept it," as Jenni agrees, "You should have spitefully kept it." Vinny interjects, "Holding on to hate is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die," as Angelina tells him to "shut up."

The next question from Valentine gets "a little spicy," as she asks who has been on the giving or receiving end of choking during sex. The Jersey Shore cast is quick to weigh in on this one, as Pauly D volunteers, "I don't like to get choked," and Mike adds, "That's probably the only thing I've never done." On the other hand, Deena answers, "I mean, not to the point of, like, not breathing, but..." as Nicole bluntly puts it, "I like to almost pass out." Deena teases, "You would, you sicko."

Finally, Valentine asks which of the MTV stars has "pretended to be someone else when recognized by a fan," earning confessions from Sammi, Jenni, Vinny, Mike, Pauly D and Angelina. "Who do you pretend to be?" a confused Nicole asks, as Jenni reveals, "Well, I just say, 'Oh, I get that all the time.'" Sammi agrees that's also how she plays off unwanted fan attention, prompting Valentine to ask if any of the stars have had "crazy fan encounters."

Jenni volunteers, "I was at a hotel and someone knew that it was my room. And I was taking a nap, and he worked there and he walked in the room." Valentine points out that sounds more like a "stalker" than a fan, as Nicole chimes in, "Are you kidding? ... Did you backhand him?" Jenni answers, "I jumped out of the bed and screamed," as Pauly D marvels, "What the hell?" See more of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.