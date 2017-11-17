Meghan Trainor Named Final Judge on ‘The Four’

Meghan Trainor has been picked as the fourth judge on FOX‘s new singing competition, The Four. She will join DJ Khaled, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Republic Records Group President Charlie Walk.

TMZ reports that Trainor was one of three finalists for the last judge’s chair. Fergie and “Meant To Be” singer BeBe Rexha were the other two.

Last week, FOX hired Khaled, Combs and Walk as judges to fit specific roles. Combs is the “music mogul,” while Khaled is the “producer.” Walk is the “music industry executive.” Trainor is the “performer.”

The Four: Battle For Stardom will focus on hip-hop artists, although Trainor is a pop singer. Her hits include “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin,’” and “Me Too.” She released her second album, Thank You, in May 2016.

“This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format,” Combs said in a statement to Variety. “We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again. This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival. Do you want to win? Do you want to be great? We’re giving fans a genuine look at what it takes to make it to the top and stay there — surrounding these up-and-coming artists with the best, turning them into the next generation of stars.”

“I know firsthand what it’s like to be thrown into the music industry head first, as an artist and a songwriter,” Trainor added. “I also know what it takes to hang on for the ride. I’m so humbled to help discover new talent with this amazing panel of experts.”

Whoever wins the competition will sign a deal with Republic Records through Universal Music Group, which will release his or her music.

The Four, which is based on an Israeli format, will premiere on Jan. 4.