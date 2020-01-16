Meghan McCain Thanks ‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar for ‘Really Amazing’ Marriage Advice

Meghan McCain had to hand it to her The View co-host and frequent sparring partner Joy Behar, taking time in Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show to thank her for offering marriage advice that has proved quite useful. During the Hot Topics segment of Thursday’s show, McCain credited Behar with wonderful counsel when it comes to her relationship with husband Ben Domenech, whom she wed in November 2017.

“You’ve given me a lot of really good advice.” McCain said. “You have given me, very good marriage advice about having to deal with a woman in the public eye and a husband who has to deal with a woman like us — who are very polarizing — and their reactions in the media.”

McCain added that Behar’s husband, Steve Janowitz, is very similar Domenech in a number of ways, including being “protective,” that have made Behar’s advice especially helpful.

Although McCain said she didn’t want to share the guidance Behar had given her on air, she noted it was “really amazing solid advice that is very helpful.”

While Behar and McCain regularly go back and forth on The View, the women have made it clear they have respect for one another at the end of the day, with McCain addressing the relationship directly after getting backlash for calling Behar a “b—” on air.

“I enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me,” McCain said at the time. “So, I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal and I know this is a big shock but we get along backstage.”

Behar supported McCain at the time, chiming in, “We’re both pugilistic, and so we’re fine.”

Photo credit: Lou Rocco/ABc via Getty Images