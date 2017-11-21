‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Is Married

Less than a month after confirming her engagement publicly, The View co-host Meghan McCain has tied the knot.

The 33-year-old daughter of Sen. John McCain married Ben Domenech in a romantic celebration on Tuesday, reports Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Domenech is a writer and publisher for The Federalist and a CBS contributor for Face the Nation.

“Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married today at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” her rep confirmed in a statement. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

The new bride had hinted at her special day in an Instagram Tuesday morning, captioning a photo of wedding-themed slippers, “#AlmostTime.”

⏳👰🏼🌵 #AlmostTime A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

News of McCain’s engagement surfaced on Nov. 1, and she addressed reports the following day on The View.

“You may have read something about me on the Internet last night. I’m engaged!” she revealed. “We’ve been together for years. We’ve been engaged for a while and it’s a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes.”

“I love him very much, I’m very happy,” she added.

She opened up about the proposal coming at a hard time in her life, as her father battles aggressive brain cancer. “Everybody keeps asking me, ‘How’d you get engaged?’ We were at Mayo Clinic, and my father had his scan, and we got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” she said. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”