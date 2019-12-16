Reality

Meghan McCain Continues Tweeting After Whoopi Goldberg Slams Her, Twitter Isn’t Having It

Meghan McCain’s attempts to double down on her criticism of impeachment proceedings against […]

By

Meghan McCain’s attempts to double down on her criticism of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are not convincing The View fans who just watched her get told to “stop talking” by Whoopi Goldberg after a heated exchange on Monday’s show. McCain continued to tweet her point as soon as the moment began making the rounds on Twitter, saying she has a “responsibility” to give a conservative viewpoint “even if it angers people.”

Her followers were quick to reveal it was not what she was saying, but how she was presenting her argument that made people so angry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I agree, but not HOW you present them – in an all knowing condescending, self righteous attitude,” one viewer responded. “Your message is lost in HOW you present it.”

“Meghan no one has an issue with you giving the conservative perspective,” another chimed in. “It’s the WAY you do it. You should really re-evaluate the way you talk to your co-hosts in the new year.”

Goldberg appeared to take issue with that as well, only clapping back after McCain interrupted her attempt to go to commercial after a disagreement with Sunny Hostin over the impeachment proceedings.

McCain asked, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg fired back. “Please stop talking right now.”

“No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” McCain responded, to which Goldberg replied,”I’m okay with that, if you’re going to behave like this.”

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain shot back. “I’m trying to show conservative perspective.”

Goldberg then called her out for talking over panelists, cutting away after, “What you’re doing is … we’re not doing anything, how bout this, we’ll be right back!”

Photo credit: ABC

Tagged:
,

Related Posts