Meghan McCain Clarifies ‘The View’ Spat With Whoopi Goldberg: ‘We’re Not Tearing Each Other Apart’

The View co-host Meghan McCain has since clarified her recent spat with Whoopi Goldberg, saying, “We’re not tearing each other apart.” After Goldberg’s introduction on Tueday’s show, McCain addressed Monday’s argument by saying, “Whoopi and I get along. I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time. You were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family.”

She then added to the audience and to viewers at home, “It’s all good. We’re not tearing each other apart. Calm down. All of you. It’s all good.”

A minute earlier, Goldberg started off the show by saying that it was necessary to “do a little cleanup before we do anything.”

“Things get heated on this show … we’re really passionate. This is our job. Sometimes we’re not as polite to each other as we could be,” she said. “That’s just the way it is. But you’re gonna be dealing with the same thing when you sit around the table with your family and you don’t agree.”

Goldberg went on to say, “This is part of what we do. This is not an indication that women can’t sit together and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real time.

“Don’t assume that we were over here with butcher knives under the table. It doesn’t work that way. This is our gig. Sometimes it doesn’t go off the rails and sometimes it does,” she added.

“So everybody just calm down. It’s a TV show. We’re on together for an hour. We step in poopy. We step in poopy and stuff happens. Everybody just calm down,” Goldberg concluded.

The drama between the pair came to a head on Monday, when McCain expressed that she felt like she was not being heard as the main “conservative” voice on the panel.

At one point, she started to say, “My job is to analyze the politics of it and-” but was interrupted by co-host Sunny Hostin. McCain asked her to “Let me finish, I let you talk,” but then Goldberg attempted to go to commercial. McCain chimed in, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

Goldberg fired back at McCain, “Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now,” to which McCain replied, “No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show.” Goldberg replied, “I’m okay with that, if you’re going to behave like this.”

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain added, defending herself. “I’m trying to show conservative perspective.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.