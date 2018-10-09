Meghan Markle’s Nephew Cast in MTV Reality Show

The Markle family continues its media dominance as Duchess Meghan’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, joins the cast of MTV‘s new reality show The Royal World.

The Royal World is a new series featuring a cast of people linked to English royalty and aristocracy, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Last week, MTV announced that Dooley would be a part of that cast in promos for the new show. Dooley is 25 years old, and he is the only American person on the series.

“I think I represent more of the average person that could be watching the show,” he said in one of his previews. “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. I would say we had kind of humble beginnings, you know? More of a trial and error. That includes Meghan.”

The promo showed Dooley kicking an American football around the British countryside mansion where the show is set. As for the changes royal connections have brought to his life, he said chief among them was the new class of people he had been able to meet.

“Really just the friendships that I’ve gained,” he said. “Being able to find the best qualities of people. It’s changed my life, forever.”

Another thing that sets him apart from his cast mates is that Dooley works for a living. According to a report by Cosmopolitan, he runs a marijuana business called Royally Grown in California. His inventory even includes a strain called “Markle Sparkle.” In his on-camera confessional, Dooley was more vague.

“I work very hard for a living, I work seven days a week, work never stops,” he said. “I do whatever I can, whenever I can, to be the best I can be.”

As for the royal wedding earlier this year, Dooley admitted that he didn’t watch it on TV, as he was in London “to support my Aunt Meghan.”

“Honestly, with the controversy that’s happened in my family, all I wanted to do was show my support,” he added.

Dooley admitted that he does not know much about the royal family outside of his own aunt, but said that he is excited to learn through the show. Dooley is related to the Duchess of Sussex through her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. However, he bears the surname of his mother, Tracy Dooley. Tyler was not invited to the royal wedding, though he has made several appearances in the press since the event took over the news cycle. He told Good Morning Britain back in March that he has not seen his aunt since at least 2015.



The Royal World premieres on Nov. 7 on MTV International.