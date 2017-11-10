Meghan King Edmonds Claps Back After Being Mommy-Shamed For Carrying Her Daughter

It’s seems like everything Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Meghan King Edmonds does as a mom gets her criticism, whether it be Peggy Sulahian’s commentary on her sleep training to the comments on on her latest Instagram.

⚽️👶🏻 A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Edmonds posted a picture of her and daughter Aspen, who will turn one this month, posing on the sidelines of an indoor soccer game. Mom and baby both look comfy and happy, but some commenters took issue with the kind of baby carrier Aspen was sitting in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘RHOC’ Husband Jim Edmonds Slams Kelly Dodd’s Mistress Accusation

“There is no way that baby is comfortable. Look at her legs,” one said.

“Don’t use that Meghan!! Look at her back!! Plus, it’s not a good look on anyone!” another chimed in.

“Are her arms supposed to be like that? Aren’t they supposed to be on the outside? That looks really uncomfortable for the baby,” one person added.

But the Bravo reality cast member was not taking their comments lying down. She soon posted a quote on her Instagram reading, “Show me a perfect mother and I’ll show you a leprechaun, riding a unicorn, over a double rainbow, with a fairy holding a pot of gold at the end of it.”

Omg yes! 👏🏼 A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:55am PST

One commenter in particular was happy to see the 33-year-old mom standing up for herself.

“I’m always amazed at the comments people write to you [Meghan K Edmonds],” she wrote. “The hurtful comments on your mothering is disgusting. I’m sure the mothers that are writing these negative comments to you have made their fair share of mistakes or have done things that they wished they later have done differently. If people have a problem with the way your doing something there is a way about expressing that without putting you down and bashing you as a mom.”

She continued, “I also find it disgusting how most of the people that write these negative comments to you are mothers themselves. What type of example are they teaching their children ? That it’s ok to talk to others in such a hurtful way? That it’s ok to make mean comments as long as your behind a computer screen? I wish they would think about how they would feel if they knew their children were writing to others in the hurtful way they are.”

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.