Meghan King Edmonds Admits She’s ‘Not OK’ and ‘Too Thin’ Amid Divorce From Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds is “not OK” and struggling to keep a healthy weight amid all that’s been going on in her life recently, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted in a blog post Sunday, including 17-month-old son Hart’s diagnosis and divorce from estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

“I am not OK. Within the last 5 months I have found out my son has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny, my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California so I can devote family time to all of my kids during Hart’s therapy,” the Bravo personality explained to her followers. “Let me reiterate: all of this has happened within the last 150 days. ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DAYS.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some days I want to scream (and I usually do), I get a lot of nerve-related pain that I am constantly trying to cure by releasing my emotional trauma (if you haven’t watched ‘Heal then you need to, this is basically how I’ve started healing myself since my double cervical spinal herniations were diagnosed via MRI last April after reading a book by Jon Sarno), and my patience is tested by my kids who are adjusting to our new normal at their own pace and presenting as being extremely needy and whiney,” she continued of Hart, as well as her other children with Edmonda, 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 17-month-old son Hayes, who is Hart’s twin brother.

King Edmonds has been criticized recently for her “too thin” appearance, which she said she acknowledges before asking people to be understanding of her situation.

“Y’all, I’M SKINNY,” she wrote. “I’ve always been thin. For the record, I am naturally thin and I’ve always had a healthy relationship with food. But right now, I am too skinny. I don’t like it.”

“I agree, I’m too thin. Acknowledgement is powerful and allows me to psychologically take back control,” she continued. “However, you hurt me when you mention it. I’m working on it.”

Despite all the setbacks of the last year, King Edmonds reassured people she would be coming back better than ever.

“Please, sit back and watch me thrive despite my setbacks,” she wrote. “The best is yet to come.”

The former pro baseball player filed for divorce from his wife of five years in October amid allegations that he had cheated on her with a nanny, despite both parties denying an affair.

Photo credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty