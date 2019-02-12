The Meaning Behind All of the Kardashian Jenner Baby Names

Kris Jenner has nine grandchildren as of Feb. 11, 2019, which means nine unique names that instantly drew speculation and opinions when they were revealed by their proud parents.

From Kim Kardashian‘s three kids to Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl, every single member of the Kardashian family save for Kendall Jenner is now a parent, meaning they’ve all taken inspiration from family names and various geographic locations when it came to naming the next generation of their family.

Read on to see what the sisters have said about each of their offspring’s unusual names.

North West

Kim Kardashian’s first daughter, North, was born in 2013, and it was her name that really set off the unusual Kardashian baby name tradition. Was she named after the direction? Was it because her last name is West?

Kris Jenner opened up about her granddaughter’s moniker during an appearance on The View, saying, “The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power, and she says that North is their highest point together and I thought that was really sweet.”

She added, “It’s North West, but you don’t walk around calling somebody, ‘Hi North West,’ it’s just North.”

Saint West

Saint is Kim and West’s first son, though he’ll soon be joined by a younger brother when his parents welcome their fourth child via gestational carrier. Kim has been public about the fact that her first two pregnancies were difficult and dangerous for her, and her journey carrying her son reportedly inspired his name.

A source told E! News that Kim and West picked the name because they feel their son “a blessing,” especially “because she had such a difficult pregnancy.”

Chicago West

Chicago is Kim and West’s third child, and she was named after the Illinois town, where West was raised by his late mom, Donda.

“The name Chicago…everyone asks me where we came up with that and Kanye’s originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom and, so, we went with Chicago,” Kim explained on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Mason Dash Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, 9-year-old Mason, was the first Kardashian grandchild born, and the first of three kids Kourtney shares with her ex Scott Disick.

“The first time I started looking at baby names, Mason was the only one I liked,” Kourtney told Life & Style (via MTV News) in 2010. “It was the only one that stuck with me. Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker. Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long. When I heard that, I thought, Oh my god, it’s meant to be.”

As for Dash, Kourtney shared that the name is after Kardashian and was her dad’s nickname.

Penelope Scotland Disick

Penelope is Kourtney’s only daughter, and Kris Jenner told E! News that her parents simply thought the moniker was cute.

Penelope’s middle name, Scotland, was suggested by Jenner’s mom, MJ.

Reign Aston Disick

Reign was born in December 2014, and Kourtney told PEOPLE that the name had been on her mind for all three of her pregnancies.

“I’m never certain [with names] until they’re born…I actually had the name [Reign] on our list with Mason. Then with Penelope, I had it on the list but spelled R-A-I-N,” she said. Once she found out she was having a boy, she changed the spelling back to Reign.

True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, in April 2018, and the 34-year-old instantly began sharing snaps of her adorable baby girl on social media. In a post on her website, Khloé wrote that she wanted her daughter to have a “T” name, and that her grandmother MJ suggested True, as it was a family name.

“She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name,” Khloé wrote. “It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

Dream Renée Kardashian

Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, and the adorable toddler shares a middle name with Chyna’s mom.

As for her first name, “They named her Dream because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true,” a source told PEOPLE.

Stormi Webster

The newest addition to the Kardashian kids, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on Feb. 1, 2018.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm,” Kylie told Kim during an interview with ES Magazine. “Her dad [Travis Scott] insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck.”

“I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian