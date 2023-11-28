'Mean Girls' Star Lacey Chabert Sets Special New TV Project

Lacey Chabert has expanded her profile many times over since her role in the cult classic Mean Girls. Chabert has become synonymous with the Hallmark Channel, specifically its holiday programming. She's the Queen of Christmas on the network, starring in dozens of films year after year on the beloved Countdown to Christmas programming. Now, she's extending her work with Hallmark beyond decking the halls, with Deadline reporting she'll star in the network's first foray into unscripted programming. A new 10-episode series, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, will premiere in late 2024, on the media company's subscription streaming service.

The show will feature the Chabert surprising kids, families, and adults who are making a positive impact in their communities by throwing them a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. She'll have a dual role as an executive producer and a host. The show will chronicle her working with party planners, family members, and volunteers to create one-of-a-kind events in three days. As a person who loves creating events from scratch, Chabert expressed her excitement in an official statement.

"As a lifelong DIY enthusiast, I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter's birthday parties to life," said Chabert. "I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture."

Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive VP of programming of Hallmark Media also expressed her happiness over the new project, stating: "We're proud to announce our foray into the unscripted programming space. The Hallmark brand lends itself to a wide array of opportunities to tell stories that bring inspiration, comfort, joy, and happiness to our viewers, so tapping into this genre allows us to evolve and expand our programming footprint in incredibly rewarding ways."

Chabert is an EP on most of the films she leads nowadays at Hallmark and is a central part of the development process. She told Vulture in 2022: "I found a real home in Hallmark," she tells me. "I'm able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I've worked." Her first holiday film on the network, Matchmaker Santa, premiered in 2012.