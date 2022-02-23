Lacey Chabert and Hallmark Channel Make Big Announcement

Lacey Chabert has inked an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks. Variety reports the star will helm future projects as an executive producer for the Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms for the next two years.

“Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than 10 years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” said Executive Vice President of programming at Crown Media Family Networks, Lisa Hamilton Daly, in a statement.

The network announced the deal on Monday. “In addition to shining on-screen, Lacey is a prolific behind-the-scenes creative partner, developing and executive producing many of our highest-quality, most-beloved projects. She inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about – the transformational power of love and making people feel good – and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire and touch our audience.”

Chabert has built a close relationship with Crown Media Family Networks over the years after starring in a series of popular films for the Hallmark Channel doing a few Hallmark Movies & Mysteries projects. She recently developed, executive produced and starred in the Wedding Veil trilogy. The first movie in the set premiered in January and the other two films followed in February.

“My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers,” Chabert said. “I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.”