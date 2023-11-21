Lacey Chabert Talks Working With 'Party of Five' Co-Star Scott Wolf in New Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

Lacey Chabert has established herself as the face of the Hallmark Channel, appearing in over 30 movies for the network. This holiday season, the 41-year-old actress is starring in two new Hallmark Christmas movies with one of them featuring another familiar face. PopCulture.com spoke to Chabert about her new films — A Merry Scottish Christmas with Scott Wolf, and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.

When talking about A Merry Scottish Christmas, Chabert said she was happy to work with Wolf again as they both starred in the Fox series Party of Five. "He's such a dear friend, and this is the first time we've gotten to work together since Party of Five," Chabert told PopCulture. "And it was such a special experience. I love this movie because it's a brother-sister relationship as they go on this unexpected path and finding out some information about their family that really changes the course of their life. And it's really about, there are romantic storylines in the film, which are very important, but it's really more about this brother and sister finding each other again. It's very heartfelt and very festive, the movie."

Chabert is also excited about Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, which is a sequel to the 2022 film Haul Out the Holly. She said the film is a "super broad comedy. The neighbors of Evergreen Lane are back, and it was just a joyful experience." Haul A Merry Scottish Christmas premiered on Hallmark last week, and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up will premiere on Friday, Nov. 25.

Along with the work Chabert is doing for Hallmark, she is also working with Glade for the holiday season. Chabert is promoting Glade's limited-edition holiday collection since she's big on Christmas decorations. "I get excited to decorate for the holidays," Chabert said. "The day after Halloween, I'm all in, I'm ready to go. This collection just has beautiful scents. It really evokes the scent of the holidays. I love the candles and the plugins. And just this weekend I was decorating my house and baking cookies with my daughter. We were burning the Starlight & Snowflakes candle and playing Christmas music. It's just the best holiday feeling."