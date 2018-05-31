Matt Roloff Confirms He’s Moving to Arizona

Matt Roloff is officially moving to Arizona!

The Little People, Big World patriarch has been rumored to be leaving Roloff Farms in Oregon behind for a while now, but confirmed in a Facebook comment to a fan that he was currently working on a move to the Grand Canyon State.

“I am in the process of purchasing a home in Arizona.:))” he wrote to a fan.

The reality TV star also posted a video of himself at an Arizona bookstore Saturday, where he made an appearance to promote his children’s book Little Lucy Big Race.

He said about the event, “We want to meet our new neighbors.”

The big move won’t come as a surprise to TLC fans, who have been watching Matt feud with his ex Amy Roloff during this ongoing season of Little People, Big World over their living situation.

Even after finalizing their divorce in 2016, the couple have both remained on their family farm — Amy in the former family house and Matt in a guest house, which he complained is not adequately outfitted for a little person.

“[Amy living in the main house] makes sense, but it wasn’t supposed to be permanent,” Matt admitted during an April episode of the show. “I mean I’m living 500 feet from my ex. It’s awkward.”

He felt he was at a place where he needed to make a huge decision, and not one made easier by the birth of his two grandchildren, Ember Jean and Jackson Kyle.

“I’m either at a place now where I need to dig in my roots further on the farm and build a house that suits me, or I need to think about finding real estate off the farm,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’ve been on this farm more than half my life.”

He continued: “I don’t know what the next step is, so that’s the challenge I’m living in.”

Later, while talking with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Matt said he was going to explore maybe flipping a property for them both to move into. The two even looked at properties together, which they agreed was a huge step forward in their relationship.

“Am I gonna move off the farm? It’s tough thinking about spending eternity, or whatever that means, here with Amy,” Matt said. “Now that Amy and I are divorced, I just want my own path that’s separate from Amy’s. It really has to do with just creating a little more balance in my own life.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Roloff Farms